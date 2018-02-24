Steve Jobs’ error-filled pre-Apple job application expected to raise $50,000 at auction

A job application, written by 18-year-old Steve Jobs seeking job more than four decades ago, that reflects the Apple founder’s aspirations to work in technology and design, will go up for auction next month. The job application is expected to sell for more than $50,000 (approx. 3 million).

According to reports, the one-page handwritten application was written in 1973 and is riddled with grammatical errors. It will be sold at Boston, Massachusetts-based auction house RR Auction. The application includes his name, “Steven jobs”; address, “reed college”; phone, “none”; and major, “English lit.” In the middle section, Jobs writes “yes” in response to “Driver’s License?” and “possible, but not probable,” in reply to “Access to transportation?” With regard to his skills, next to “Computer” and “Calculator”, he writes, “yes (design, tech).” At the bottom, he describes his “Special Abilities” as “electronics tech or design engineer. digital. from Bay near Hewitt-Packard [sic]”.

In April 1976, Apple Computer, Inc. was co-founded by Jobs, Steve Wozniak, and Ronald Wayne. Jobs worked as a technician for games publisher Atari prior to co-founding Apple with Steve Wozniak in 1976. In 1980, Jobs took the company public, in a listing on the Nasdaq that raised about $100 million — one of the biggest floats at the time. The company is now worth more than $875 billion. Jobs served as the CEO from 1997-2011. Later, he was succeeded by incumbent CEO Tim Cook in 2011. He died later that year, at the age of 56, of respiratory arrest resulting from the spread of a pancreatic tumour to other organs.