Stephen Hawking passes away: Tributes pour in for Twitter for ‘outstanding scientist’

Author of the Brief History Of Time Stephen Hawking passed away today, at the age of 76. Hawking became especially famous for his groundbreaking work in physics on black holes and relativity. At a young age of 22, Stephen Hawking was diagnosed with motor neuron disease.

He was not given much time to live. ‘I felt it was very unfair – why should this happen to me. At the time, I thought my life was over and that I would never realise the potential I felt I had. But now, 50 years later, I can be quietly satisfied with my life,’ he said in his book A Brief History of Time. Stephen Hawking was a British physicist and acquired a position in Oxford University before he earned a PhD from Cambridge. He is considered to be one of the most brilliant theoretical physicists.

After the great scientist’s death noted personalities have poured their heart on Twitter about him,

Celebrity scientist Neil deGrasse Tyson posted on Twitter, “His passing has left an intellectual vacuum in his wake. But it’s not empty. Think of it as a kind of vacuum energy permeating the fabric of spacetime that defies measure. Stephen Hawking, RIP 1942-2018.

Mayim Bialik of The Big Bang Theory said, “As we near Pi day (3.14) I join the global community in mourning the loss of the greatest physicist of our era. #StephenHawking is free from the physical constraints of this earthly condition we all exist in and he is soaring above us now marveling at it all.”

CEO of the Google, Sundar Pichai said, “The world has lost a beautiful mind and a brilliant scientist. RIP Stephen Hawking”

NASA tweeted, “Remembering Stephen Hawking, a renowned physicist and ambassador of science. His theories unlocked a universe of possibilities that we & the world are exploring. May you keep flying like superman in microgravity, as you said to astronauts on @Space_Station in 2014”

PM Narendra Modi tweeted, “Professor Stephen Hawking was an outstanding scientist and academic. His grit and tenacity inspired people all over the world. His demise is anguishing. Professor Hawking’s pioneering work made our world a better place. May his soul rest in peace.”

President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted, “Sad to hear of the passing of scientist Stephen Hawking. His brilliant mind made our world and our universe a less mysterious place. And his courage and resilience will remain an inspiration for generations #PresidentKovind.”

Indian filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar posted on twitter, “#StephenHawking has been one of the greatest mind of modern times who simplified complex theories and lived a truly remarkable life inspiring many. His demise is a great loss for humanity. RIP 🙏”