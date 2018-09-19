Sri Lanka’s top cop sent on leave over alleged Sirisena assassination attempt

Colombo: A top Sri Lankan policeman has been sent on leave following an investigation into an alleged plot to assassinate President Maithripala Sirisena and Gotabhaya Rajapaksa, brother of ex-president Mahinda Rajapaksa.

The ministry of law and order said it has asked the National Police Commission to send Deputy Inspector General of Police Nalaka Silva on compulsory leave. Silva was in charge of the police’s Terrorist Investigation Division (TID). He was publicly accused by one Namal Kumara who claimed Silva had told him that both Sirisena and Gotabhaya should be assassinated before the next presidential election in January, 2020.

Parliament saw an uproar yesterday when the Rajapaksa-led Joint Opposition demanded the arrest of Silva.

Law and Order Minister Ranjith Madduma Bandara said investigations were underway and action will be taken as appropriate following the investigation. Silva had been questioned and was transferred to the police’s IT division when the latest order came to send him on leave.

The opposition charged that the police were acting hand in glove with the underworld to assassinate both Sirisena and Gotabhaya Rajapaksa. They said that the complainant in the plot Kumara and Gotabhaya should be provided protection.