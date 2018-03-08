Sri Lankan Police temporarily lifted curfew in Kandy district

Colombo: The Sri Lankan Police on Thursday temporarily lifted the curfew in Kandy district, imposed following deadly communal clashes which left three dead and several injured. A police official told Xinhua news agency that with the heavy security presence in the district, tensions had eased with no major incidents reported on Wednesday night.

The curfew, which was in place since Sunday evening, was lifted at 10 a.m. but would be re-imposed at 6 p.m., in order to maintain law and order, the official added. The government on Wednesday established hotlines for the public to register complaints if they had information on individuals promoting racism or inciting communal violence.

Violent clashes erupted in Kandy on Sunday evening after a 41-year-old man succumbed to his injuries following an altercation on February 22. Several homes, shops, temples and mosques were burnt and damaged.

On Tuesday, President Maithripala Sirisena declared a 10-day, nationwide state of emergency, the first since the country ended a civil war in 2009. In a national address, the president appealed for calm and peace and warned of “stern action” against anyone spreading violence and rumours with the intention of provoking communal tension.