Sri Lanka declares state emergency for 10 days over communal violence

In an unprecedented fall out of events, Sri Lanka has declared a state of emergency for 10 days to rein in the spread of communal violence after clashes triggered by racial violence erupted between two groups, Buddhists, and Muslims.

“At a special cabinet meeting, it was decided to declare a state of emergency for 10 days to prevent the spread of communal riots to other parts of the country,” the spokesman, Dayasiri Jayasekara, told Reuters. “It was also decided to take stern action against people who are instigating violence through Facebook,” he added, referring to postings on social media. Sri Lankan police on Tuesday re-imposed a curfew in parts of Kandy city after clashes triggered by racial violence erupted between two groups.

A police officer told Xinhua news agency that the curfew would remain in place till 6 p.m. The curfew was imposed on Monday evening and lifted on Tuesday morning, but was re-imposed due to a threat of violence erupting again. The officer said security was heightened while schools and businesses remained closed.

The Sri Lankan government, in a statement, strongly condemned the violence and warned strict action against the perpetrators. Clashes first erupted in the city’s Digana area on Sunday night after a 41-year-old man succumbed to injuries at a hospital after being attacked by a group of people over an incident involving two vehicles on February 22. The police official said 24 people had been arrested over the killing so far. Out of the 24, 10 were directly involved in the killing. The protests continued throughout Monday night.

