Spider-Man co-creator Steve Ditko dies at 90

Los Angeles : Steve Ditko, artiste who co-created Spiderman and Doctor Strange with comic book legend Stan Lee, has died. He was 90. Ditko was found dead in his apartment on June 29 and it is believed he died about two days earlier. No cause of death was announced.

Ditko was born in Pennsylvania on November 2, 1927. His father worked at a steel mill and his mother was a homemaker. He took to comics thanks to his father. After graduating high school, Ditko served in the Army in post-war Germany, drawing for a military paper. By 1953, Ditko started getting work as a professional comics artist.

In 1961, Lee, who was the editor-in-chief at Marvel Comics, gave Ditko the assignment to work on a teen superhero (hidden identity Peter Parker) with spider powers. Ditko is credited with creating the look of the superhero – the costume, the web-shooters, the red and blue design.

Spider-Man first appeared in Amazing Fantasy No 15. The comic was an unexpected hit, and the character was spun off into The Amazing Spider-Man.