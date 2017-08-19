Spain survives bigger attack

Barcelona: Suspects in Spain’s twin terror attacks were preparing an even bigger assault but were thwarted in their plans and forced to act quickly, police said on Friday.

“They were preparing one or several attacks in Barcelona and an explosion in Alcanar stopped this as they no longer had the material they needed to commit attacks of an even bigger scope,” said Josep Lluis Trapero of Catalonia’s police. He was referring to a blast in a house in the town of Alcanar which police said caused one death and was caused by an attempt to make explosive devices.’

Fourth suspect arrested over Spain twin attacks: police

Menawhile, a fourth suspect was arrested on Friday over the twin attacks in Spain that saw vehicles plough into pedestrians in Barcelona and the nearby seaside town of Cambrils, killing 14 and injuring over 100.

“A fourth person has been detained in relation with the events that have taken place in Cambril and Barcelona,” police in the Catalonia region tweeted. They said the arrest was made in Ripoll — the same city in northern Catalonia where another suspect, Driss Oukabir, a Moroccan, has been detained. Cops are now searching for Driss Oukabir’s brother Moussa.