South France shooting: Gunman takes hotages at supermarket, claims ISIS allegiance: Reports

Terror organisation Islamic State militant group (ISIS) have reportedly taken hostages in a supermarket in South France following a shooting. As per the AFP, the shooting took place in Trèbes, Aude, around 62 miles from Toulouse and close to the Spanish border. AFP quoted, “sources close to the case” as saying that a man entered a “Super U” supermarket before shots were heard.

AFP’s France correspondent said that a police officer had also been shot in Carcassonne, some 5 miles away. She noted that it is unclear if the two reports are linked.