South African Indian-origin woman charged with defrauding and faking cancer to hide her theft

Johannesburg: A South African Indian-origin woman has been charged with defrauding her employers of 2.1 million rand (Rs 1.13 crore) and faking cancer to hide her theft. Vindra Jaickaran Chhoteylal Moodley, 49, shaved all her hair and eyebrows and plucked out her eyelids to seek sympathy after she stole more than two million rands by submitting fraudulent invoices to the school where she was teaching.

Moodley created a false company and billed the school for non-existent services, even trying to pin the blame on her son when she was caught out. She recently pleaded guilty to 74 counts of fraud worth 2.1 million rand in the Durban Commercial Crime Court. She is to be sentenced next month. Moodley admitted about she lied to the school that she had cancer and had only four months to live.

She even produced fake doctors’ letters and forged one from the respected Grey’s Hospital Oncology Department to confirm this. School staff, pupils, parents and various business houses were so convinced by Moodley’s claims that they launched financial support efforts for her treatment. One photo studio even arranged an expensive photo shoot at no charge as Moodley modelled to support her campaign to raise funds for her alleged cancer treatment.

The fundraisers have now called for a stiff sentence because of the impact on their efforts for genuine cancer sufferers due to Moodley’s case. Others who have started campaigns to raise funds for loved ones for the expensive treatments needed want Moodley to be severely punished, as her scam could impact their efforts. The Cancer Association of South Africa (CANSA), a national NGO promoting cancer awareness, has strongly condemned Moodley’s actions. “The incident would negatively impact on sincere appeals for assistance as the public may doubt the sincerity of those who might be in desperate need of support,” CANSA CEO Elize Joubert said.