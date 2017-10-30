Somalia attack toll 27, sacks security chiefs tack toll hits 27

The move came after Al-Qaeda aligned Shabaab gunmen staged coordinated bomb attacks outside the Nasa Hablod Hotel 2.

Mogadishu : The death toll from a deadly attack on a hotel in Mogadishu rose to 27 today, prompting the Somali government to sack its police and intelligence chiefs.

The move came after Al-Qaeda aligned Shabaab gunmen staged coordinated bomb attacks Saturday outside the Nasa Hablod Hotel 2 before storming the building.

Two weeks ago, Mogadishu was hit by a massive truck bombing that killed 358 people in the troubled country’s worst-ever attack. Saturday’s carnage was unleashed when a car bomb exploded outside the hotel entrance followed by a minibus loaded with explosives going off at a nearby intersection, reports AFP.

The gunmen then rushed into the popular hotel, launching a siege that lasted several hours.

Officials had initially given a toll of 14 dead, saying “most” of the casualties were civilians although a senior police official and a former MP were among them. “Five gunmen stormed the building, two of them were killed and the rest captured alive,” security ministry spokesman Abdiasiz Ali Ibrahim told reporters.Sporadic gunfire could be heard inside the building where the gunmen had holed up, but several people managed to escape, officials said.

“Most people fled the hotel through a back door but some are still trapped inside,” Mohamed Dek told AFP after managing to escape the hotel after the initial explosion.”I was very lucky.” The Shabaab claimed the attack in a statement on its Andalus radio station, saying it was a hotel where “apostateofficials” were staying. The latest toll was given by Security Minister Mohamed Abukar Islow at a cabinet meeting at which ministers approved the dismissal of intelligence agency boss Abdillahi Mohamed Sanbalooshe and police chief Abdihakim Dahir Said.