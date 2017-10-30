Sleepwalkers may be better at multi-tasking

Sleepwalkers exhibit increased automation in their movements with respect to non sleepwalkers.

London : People who sleepwalk may be better at multi-tasking when awake, compared to their peers, scientists have found.

Researchers used virtual reality to unveil significant differences in how the brains of sleepwalkers and non- sleepwalkers control and perceive body movement. According to the study published in the journal Current Biology, sleepwalkers exhibit increased automation in their movements with respect to non-sleepwalkers, reports PTI.

Wearing a full-body motion capture suit in a room full of IR-tracking cameras at EPFL (Ecole polytechnique federale de Lausanne) in France, sleepwalkers and non-sleepwalkers were asked to walk towards a virtual cylinder. The subject was shown a life-size avatar that could truthfully replicate or deviate from the subject’s actual trajectory in real-time.

Participants could therefore be tricked into walking along a modified trajectory to compensate for the avatar deviation. Their walking speed and accuracy of movement along with their movement awareness were then recorded and analysed.

There was no difference between sleepwalkers and non- sleepwalkers while performing this first task – just as previous research would have suggested.When the researchers added a layer of complexity, however, a clear distinction emerged between the two groups. Subjects were asked to count backwards in steps of seven starting from 200.

Non-sleepwalkers significantly slowed down when having to count backwards while walking, yet sleepwalkers maintained a similar walking velocity in both conditions.