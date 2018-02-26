Slain Sikh lawmaker’s son in Pak accuses provincial govt of inaction against accused

Peshawar : The son of a slain Sikh lawmaker in Pakistan has accused Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Pervez Khattak and provincial assembly speaker of entering into a deal with his father’s alleged murderer for a vote in the forthcoming Senate elections. Sardar Soran Singh, a lawmaker from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, was shot dead in April 2016 in Buner district of the province. Singh was elected to the provincial assembly on a minority seat.

His son Ajay Singh appealed to the KP Government not to bring the killer of his father in the provincial assembly for obtaining his vote for PTI Senate candidate in the upcoming Senate elections due for March 3, 2018.

Ajay alleged that Baldev Kumar, the second in the list of Tehreek-e-Insaf party’s candidates for a reserved seat for minorities, was murderer of his father.

Kumar has been facing a trial by an anti-terrorism court in Peshawar.

“But PTI for only one vote in KP Senate elections wanted to bring the killer in the provincial assembly,” he claimed.