SKorean presidential hopeful quits after rape accusation

Seoul : A former South Korean presidential contender stepped down as a provincial governor and announced his retirement from politics today in a stunning political fall after a female aide accused him of multiple rapes.

Ahn Hee-jung — who came second to current President Moon Jae-in in the contest for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination last year — is the most prominent figure to face abuse allegations during a swirling #MeToo movement in what is still a male-dominated society. Kim Ji-eun, who was Ahn’s personal assistant before becoming an aide in civil affairs, told a television interviewer on Tuesday that Ahn had raped her four times since she was hired in June. Kim told JTBC that the last straw came when Ahn called her into his office on the night of February 25 and apologised for having hurt her, talking about the country’s #MeToo movement. “And then he raped me again,” she said, holding back tears. She also accused Ahn of sexually assaulting others. “He always told me not to express my thoughts or opinion and to live like a shadow behind him… I couldn’t say no to him because I knew how much power he had,” Kim said.