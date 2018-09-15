Free Press Journal
Sitting on sidelines in '18 dangerous, voters told

Sitting on sidelines in '18 dangerous, voters told

Sep 15, 2018
Cleveland : Former President Barack Obama delivered a simple message on Thursday headed into the fall mid­term polls: Vote. Speaking to an enthusiastic crowd of several thousands in Cleveland, Obama said the consequences of sitting on the sidelines during November’s midterm elections “are far more dangerous” than in the past. Without mentioning Republican President Trump by name, Obama said, “This is not normal what we’re seeing. It is radical.” He said a continuation of Republican control in Washington would threaten Medicaid, affordable health care, even democracy.

“On November 6th, we have a chance to restore some sanity to our politics,” Obama said. “We can flip the balance of power back to the American people. Because you are the only check on bad policy, you are the only real check on abuses of power. It’s you and your vote.”

Obama was in closely divided Ohio to campaign for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Richard Cordray, running mate Betty Sutton, US Sen Sherrod Brown and the party’s statewide slate.


