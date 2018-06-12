Singapore hotel offers 250 free Trump-Kim burgers to celebrate summit      

Singapore: A luxury hotel in Singapore today distributed 250 special Trump-Kim burgers with American and Korean taste among public to celebrate the historic summit and allow people to enjoy the friendship while eating. The mini burgers were snapped up by people within 25 minutes, The Straits Times reported. The Royal Plaza on Scotts hotel, jumping onto the Trump-Kim summit bandwagon, gave away 250 special Trump-Kim burgers.

The Trump-Kim burger is made with a hope that the summit can be as harmonious as the burger, the hotel’s general manager Patrick Garcia Fiat said. The giveaway was held on the same day as the summit “to celebrate the summit and allow people to enjoy the friendship” while eating, he said.

“After all, Singaporeans love to eat,” Fiat said. The hotel will be giving away another 250 mini burgers later in the day. A woman, who was enjoying the burger with her friends, said that the burger was “very nice, with American and Korean taste”.

The Korean flavour is evident from the spiciness, she said. As for the historic summit, Fiat hopes that “the foundations for the next meeting” can be laid out before they leave Singapore.

US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met and shook hands here today and held their history-making summit aimed at normalising bilateral ties and complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula. They are the first leaders of their respective countries to meet, the culmination of months of diplomatic wrangling and negotiations.