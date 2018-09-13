Singapore DJ moves court against law to ban gay sex

Singapore: Buoyed by the recent landmark ruling on homosexuality in India, a Singaporean disc jockey has approached a court cha­l­lenging a law in the city state banning gay sex, say­ing it is inconsistent with parts of the Constitu­tion, a media report said on Wednesday.

Johnson Ong Ming, 43, filed the case on Monday, and will contend Section 377A is “accordingly void” as it is inconsistent with Singapore’s Constitution. Ming’s court challenge comes a few days after India’s SC decriminalised consensual gay sex and termed it as an important step forward towards a liberal and tolerant society.

Ming, who also owns a digital marketing agency, said he chose to mount the court challenge as LGBTQ groups are “not allowed to organise” and “don’t see ourselves represented positively on mainstream media, if at all”.