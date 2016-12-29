Sikh community head shot dead in Afghanistan

Kabul: The head of the Sikh community in Afghanistan’s Kunduz city was shot dead by unidentified gunmen on Thursday, officials said.

Lala Del Souz was gunned down at about 9 a.m. in the Haji Gulistan Kochi Haman area of the city, reported Tolo News. He was reportedly on his way to his shop when the shooting occurred.

Del Souz succumbed to his injuries while being taken to hospital.

Kunduz security chief Masoum Stanikzai said that the police has arrested three suspects.

According to relatives of the deceased, he had been shot five years ago but survived the attack. Del Souz’s uncle, Prem, said the deceased had been well liked and had no enemies.

The shooting sparked off an outcry on social media with hundreds of people condemning the incident and sending condolences to his family.

The victim’s relatives called on the government to thoroughly investigate the incident and make sure those responsible are brought to justice.