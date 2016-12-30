Sikh community head shot dead in Afghan

Kabul : The head of the Sikh community in Afghanistan’s restive Kunduz city was shot dead by unknown gunmen, the second such incident within three months, triggering fear among the minority group members in the country, according to PTI.

Lala Del Souz, a naturopath, was gunned down at about 9 am in the Haji Gulistan Kochi Haman area of the city, Tolo News reported. He was reportedly on his way to his shop when the shooting occurred. He died from his injuries while being taken to hospital, the report said.

According to relatives of the deceased, he had been shot five years ago but survived the attack. Kunduz security chief Masoum Stanikzai confirmed the incident and said police have arrested three suspects. “Investigations will however continue,” he said.

Del Souz’s uncle, Prem, said the deceased had been well- liked and had no enemies. The shooting, meanwhile, sparked an outcry on social media with hundreds of people condemning the incident and sending condolences to his family.

Prem called on government to thoroughly investigate the incident and make sure those responsible are brought to justice. He said if this does not happen, the few remaining Sikhs will sell up and leave the province.