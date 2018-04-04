Shooting at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno: 10 things we know so far
A woman opened fire at the YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, California, injuring three people before killing herself, officials said, calling it a prima facie case of domestic dispute. The suspect, who died of apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, has been identified as 38-year-old Nasim Aghdam. All 1,100 employees who work at the YouTube headquarters evacuated the building, which is about 10 miles from downtown San Francisco in the heart of Silicon Valley.
US President Donald Trump was briefed on the shooting. “Our thoughts and prayers are with everybody involved. Thank you to our phenomenal law enforcement officers and First Responders that are currently on the scene,” he said.
Google, which owns the world’s biggest online video website, in a tweet, advised all other employees in the Bay Area, and people with meetings scheduled, to stay away from the area.
YouTube Shooting: Here are 10 things what we know so far
-
01
The shooting at the YouTube headquarters was first reported at 12.46PT with police arriving at the scene in two minutes. According to police chief ED Barberini, people were fleeing the building when law enforcement arrived; police encountered one victim with an apparent gunshot wound near the front of the building.
-
02
At least four people have been transported to hospitals, three of whom suffered gun-related injuries, Barberini said.
-
03
Three gunshot victims are admitted in the Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, including two female victims; one, age 32, is in serious condition and the other, age 27, is in fair condition. One male victim, age 36, is in critical condition. And now, the hospital is not expecting more patients.
-
04
According to police, fourth person was hospitalised with an ankle injury who was possibly hurt as he or she was trying to flee.
-
05
The shooting occurred in an open courtyard-like area inside the complex
-
06
According to Police, a handgun was used in the attack.
-
07
The suspect, who died of apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, has been identified as 38-year-old Nasim Aghdam, two police officials were quoted as saying by the NBC.
-
08
Employees at YouTube reported hearing shots and seeing people fleeing.
-
09
As per the Los Angeles Times report, the authorities do not believe this was an act of terrorism. It’s instead thought to have been a workplace or domestic incident, though that has yet to be confirmed by official police sources.
-
10
San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini said the suspect was found at the scene and appeared to have killed herself with a 9 mm handgun.