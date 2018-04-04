Shooting at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno: 10 things we know so far

A woman opened fire at the YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, California, injuring three people before killing herself, officials said, calling it a prima facie case of domestic dispute. The suspect, who died of apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, has been identified as 38-year-old Nasim Aghdam. All 1,100 employees who work at the YouTube headquarters evacuated the building, which is about 10 miles from downtown San Francisco in the heart of Silicon Valley.

US President Donald Trump was briefed on the shooting. “Our thoughts and prayers are with everybody involved. Thank you to our phenomenal law enforcement officers and First Responders that are currently on the scene,” he said.

Google, which owns the world’s biggest online video website, in a tweet, advised all other employees in the Bay Area, and people with meetings scheduled, to stay away from the area.