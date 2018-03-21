Shooter dead, 2 wounded in US school shooting

Washington: A high school shooting in the US state of Maryland on Tuesday has resulted in the death of the shooter and two others being injured, officials said.

“There has been a shooting at Great Mills High School. The school is on lock down, the event is contained, the Sheriff’s office is on the scene,” St. Mary’s County Public Schools said, Xinhua reported.

According to local sheriff’s office, a male student opened fire at a girl in the hallway shortly after school started, injuring another male student in the process.

The shooter was killed in gunfight with a school resource officer who was alerted to the shooting by students and stuff, but the sheriff’s office has yet to determine whether the gunman killed himself or was killed by the safety officer.

St. Mary’s County Sheriff Tim Cameron said the resource officer and the gunman each fired a round of bullets after engagement.

Both victims have been transferred to a local hospital, Cameron said, adding that the girl was in critical condition while the male student was in stable condition.