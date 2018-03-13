Shoe-incident will make my father more popular: Maryam

Rawalpindi [Pakistan] : Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz on Monday said that the recent shoe hurling incident on her father would make him even “more popular”.

In a veiled jibe to the attackers in the incident, Maryam called them “cowards” and asked those responsible for it to come to the public.

“Don’t attack under the veil. Nawaz Sharif will not get afraid of such a cowardly act. Lions do not fear jackals. Those who get defeats use such tactics.

People will avenge those who are behind this act by voting in favour of Nawaz Sharif in the general election,” she asserted.

While addressing a rally in Rawalpindi, Sharif’s daughter removed the bullet-proof screen from the stage and challenged the crowd to “attack her if they have courage”.

She then lambasted at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, alleging that he had been promoting a culture of intolerance in the society and use of foul language in politics, The Dawn reported.

“Do you think, just one message of condemnation (of the shoe-hurling incident) is enough? You (Imran Khan) promoted the culture of abusive language over the last five years in sit-ins and public meetings.

51 newly elected senators take oath

Islamabad: Newly elected Pakistani Senators took oath here on Monday in a ceremony held as the House prepared to elect its new Chairman and Deputy Chairman.Presiding Officer Yaqoob Nasar administered the oath to the 51 Senators elected in polls held on March 3, reports Dawn news. Only Finance Minister Ishaq Dar did not take the oath as he is undergoing medical treatment in London and his election as a senator is being contested in the apex court.Meanwhile, ruling party Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and allies are meeting in Islamabad to finalise the names of their candidates for Chairman and Deputy Chairman.

The opposition, including Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), have already forwarded the names of their respective candidates.

The election would take place at 4 p.m. on Monday. Nomination papers for both positions would be available until noon, following which they would subjected to scrutiny, Dawn news reported.

Candidates would be able to withdraw their nomination papers at any point before the actual polling, the presiding officer announced, before adjourning the session till 4 p.m.