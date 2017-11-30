Shocking! Girl from Iran undergoes 50 surgeries just to look like Angelina Jolie

A 19-yeal-old Sahar Tabar from Iran did surgeries 50 times just to look like Angelina Jolie. Sahar Tabar says she is the biggest fan of the actress and she will do anything just to look like Angelina.But in her enthusiasm to imitate her screen idol, many say she has turned herself into Tim Burton’s ‘Dead Bride’ cartoon character.

She also did a special diet which kept her weight under 40 kg, which – provided she is over 4.8ft – would classify her as dangerously underweight. Sahar has more than 308,000 followers on Instagram although many have left uncomplimentary comments on her pictures. One person simply posted “Zombie” on a recent shot while another said: “Her: Doc make me look like an 8 month old corpse. Doc: Say no more.”

She is not the one world there are people who goes under knife just for a perfect face or just want to look alike their favourite celebrity.

A post shared by سحرتبر..!👾✌🏻 (@sahartabar_official) on Nov 29, 2017 at 11:03am PST