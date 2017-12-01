Sherin showed signs of abuse, says doctor

Houston : Sherin Mathews, a 3-year-old Indian girl who was found dead in a culvert in Dallas after being reported missing by her Indian-American foster father, had a series of broken bones and injuries in various stages of healing, a doctor testified before the court.

Sherin, reported missing on October 7, was found dead in a culvert about 1 km from her home in suburban Dallas on October 22 by a cadaver dog during a massive search for the missing toddler.

The Richardson Police Department and the FBI continue to investigate the toddler’s death. The cause of death has not yet been determined by the medical examiner’s office. She was adopted by the Indian-American couple, Wesley and Sini Mathews, from an orphanage in India last year. Her adoptive parents lost custody of their biological child after Sherin went missing. Her parents appeared before a court on Thursday for a long Child Protective Services (CPS) custody hearing about their biological daughter, currently living with relatives in the Houston-area.