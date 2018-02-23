Sharif says efforts being made  to ‘oust’ him from politics for life            

Islamabad : Pakistan’s deposed premier Nawaz Sharif today alleged that efforts were being made to “oust” him from politics for life, a day after he was disqualified by the Supreme Court from leading his party. Sharif spoke to the media after appearing before the accountability court in Islamabad where he is being tried for alleged corruption in the Panama Papers case.

“This decision (disqualification from leading a party) is not unexpected for me. First, they paralysed the executive and yesterday they snatched the powers of parliament,” he said.

He did not specify who he meant by “they” but apparently it was a reference to the judges of the top court. Sharif, 68, was disqualified as prime minister by the apex court in July last year under Article 62 for failing to declare a receivable salary as an asset, reports PTI.

He said Wednesday’s decision was a continuation of the apex court verdict of July 28 when he was sacked as prime minister, and added that “deliberations were being made to oust him from politics for life”.

“In the decision of July 28 my premiership was snatched. In the decision of yesterday the post of president of Pakistan Muslim League (N) was snatched…My name is Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. If you want to snatch this name from me, go ahead and take it away,” he said. He criticised the decision of the court which said the Election Act 2017 was “person-specific” to facilitate Sharif to lead his party, adding that “decisions of the Supreme Court are Nawaz Sharif-specific”.

“These decisions are being given in anger and smack of vengeance,” he said.