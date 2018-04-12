Sharif fears he may be jailed

Islamabad : Pakistan’s ousted premier Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday claimed that the infamous Adiala Jail was already being prepared for him and alleged that three members of the joint investigation team (JIT) formed to probe his family’s business dealings abroad were his “worst political opponents”.

Sharif, 68, made the remarks after appearing before an accountability court in Islamabad in a corruption case concerning his family’s Avenfield properties, Dawn reported.

“House cleaning has already begun in Adiala Jail. Do they know in advance that somebody is coming?” Sharif asked. The Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi is an infamous prison where Mumbai attack mastermind and LeT operations commander Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhavi was kept. Sharif and some of his family members are facing charges relating to their ownership of posh properties in London.