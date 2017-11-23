Sharif family appears before the National Accountability Court

Islamabad : Former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Captain (Retired) Muhammad Safdar appeared before an accountability court here on Wednesday in connection with corruption references filed against them by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

According to the Dawn, several Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders were present in the court to welcome Sharif.Last week, the accountability court had granted Sharif a week’s exemption from appearing personally and a month’s exemption for Maryam due to security reasons and because they had to be in London to attend to an ailing Kulsoom Nawaz.

Last Thursday, the Pakistan Supreme Court had dismissed Sharif’s appeal to merge the references. On Tuesday, Sharif had challenged the accountability court’s November 8 decision not to merge the three references filed by the NAB in the Islamabad High Court. At that time, Sharif’s lawyer, Azam Tar, said the court had taken the decision in a hurry. Tar said replies submitted to the court were not taken into consideration by it.