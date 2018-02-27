Shahbaz Sharif as acting PML-N chief

Lahore [Pakistan] : Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s brother and Punjab Province Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif is likely to become the interim president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The Express Tribune quoted well-placed sources in the party asdisclosing that the party has called for a meeting of its Central Working Committee at the PML-N Secretariat here on Tuesday, where Shahbaz will be elected as the new interim party president. Last week, Pakistan’s Supreme Court disqualified Nawaz Sharif from the post of PML-N party chief, saying all decisions made by him now stand null and void, reports ANI. A source further revealed that the party knows Nawaz won’t be able to make a return after all this.

Mush treason case to be heard on March 8

A special tribunal in Pakistan will resume on March 8 the hearing of treason case against former military dictator Pervez Musharraf for imposing emergency rule in the country in 2007. Musharraf, 74, who left the country for Dubai in March 2016 , was declared a proclaimed absconder by the court in May 2016. The court also asked the government to confiscate his properties, including a farm house in suburbs of capital Islamabad. The former president was indicted in March, 2014 on treason charges for imposing emergency in the country which led to the confinement of a number of superior court judges in their houses and sacking of over 100 judges.