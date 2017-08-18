Several injured in Finland’s Turku city knife stabbing

A shocking incident took place in Finland in the city of Turku. The public has been asked to move away from the city center, Turku police tweeted. Turku is in Finland’s southwest and lies around 140 kilometers (around 85 miles) west of the capital, Helsinki. It is a Swedish speaking city.

Several persons stabbed in central Turku. Police has shot at suspected perpetrator. One person is apprehendee — L-S poliisi (@L_S_poliisi) August 18, 2017



It is currently unclear if it was just one person with a knife or multiple attackers as there are mixed reports. Bystanders said a number of people were stabbed in Market Square before one person was arrested by Finnish police. It is not clear if this is the same person who is said to have been shot in the leg by police as bystanders say they heard gunshots. One person tweeted: “At least 5 victims, most likely some fatalities one was a woman with a baby.” According to local reports at least one person was lying on the ground as multiple people also appeared to be injured- The Sun Inputs.

Multiple people stabbed in #Turku shouting Allahu Akbar pic.twitter.com/2AQgrMJRox — Waltteri Varjokivi (@varjokivi) August 18, 2017

The terrifying incident comes just a day after a van mowed down pedestrians in Barcelona, Spain, killing 14 and injuring more than 100 others according to Mirror UK.