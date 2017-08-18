Several immigrant camps in Paris evacuated

Paris: French police and social services authorities on Friday evacuated several camps, housing more than 1,000 immigrants, in Porte de la Chapelle, Paris.

The illegal camps posed significant risk to the security and health of the occupants and those in the neighbourhood, the police said in a statement.The French law enforcement assured that the administrative status of the immigrants will be scrutinised so they can be transferred to better accommodation centres, reports Efe news.

Those without right to asylum will be re-routed to the border, while those who enjoy that right will continue with their process in France, the statement added.