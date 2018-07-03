Seven killed in Lahore as monsoon lashes Pakistan

Lahore: Seven people, including a policeman, were killed in rain-related incidents in Lahore which received 238 millimetre of rain in a day, breaking the 38-year-old record of the capital of Pakistan’s Punjab province.

According to the rescue teams, five persons were electrocuted while two other deaths occurred when a building collapsed. “The rescue teams are carrying out rescue and relief activities in different areas of the city,” said the spokesperson of Rescue 1122, which serves the Punjab Province of Pakistan, the Express Tribune reported.

“The 38-year-old record of the rain in Lahore was broken today as 238mm rainfall was recorded since late last night,” Chief Meteorologist (Punjab) Muhammad Riaz said. “Intermittent rain will continue next 24 hours,” he said. For the first time, a boat service was launched by the Rescue department in famous Lakshami Chowk to rescue stranded motorists. The rain has not only paralysed the life in the city but also left several areas without electricity as some 350 feeders tripped.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chairman Imran Khan lashed out at the outgoing PML-N government for spending nothing on the sewerage system of the city. The heavy downpour also exposed flaws in the sewer system of Lahore, which flooded some of the city’s streets. According to the Meteorological Department, more heavy rains are expected this month.