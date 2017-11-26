Seven get death for joining IS

Cairo: An Egyptian court on Saturday sentenced seven people to death for joining the Islamic State (IS) in Libya and contributing in beheading 21 Copts, the media reported, reports IANS.

The defendants formed a cell in the north coast city of Marsa Matrouh province bordering Libya for training and recruiting new elements and planning for terrorist operations, the official news agency MENA cited a prosecutor as saying.

Cairo Criminal Court referred the files of seven members of the militant group to the country’s highest religious authority, the Grand Mufti, for his non-binding Islamic legal opinion on their execution.

The accused militants took part in terrorist attacks in Cairo, Alexandria, Maras Matrouh and also outside Egypt from 2012 till April 2016, the court judge said.