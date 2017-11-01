Sedition complaint against Khaleda Zia for ‘secret meeting’ with ISI

Dhaka: A sedition complaint was filed in a local Dhaka court on Wednesday against Bangladesh opposition leader Khaleda Zia for allegedly holding a “secret meeting” with an official of Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI during her three-month stay in the UK, a media report said.

Bangabandhu Foundation Executive Chairman Mashiur Rahman filed the complaint with the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

Khaleda flew to London on July 15 for medical treatment and to spend time with her family. She returned to Dhaka three months later on October 18.

In July, some online news portals reported that BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia had met with the ISI at the St James’ Court hotel in London.

Mashiur alleges that the BNP chief held late-night meetings with a Pakistani intelligence official named Zunaid on July 18 and July 19, bdnews24 reported.

Khaleda’s meeting was meant to create ‘instability in Bangladesh and instigate a state of war between Bangladesh and India’, he said.

The Bangabandhu Foundation had made inquiries through their London branch into the allegations and confirmed them after the media reports, Mashiur said.