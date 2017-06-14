Secret Service says it does not have any Donald Trump tapes

Washington : The US Secret Service has said it doesn’t have any recordings or transcripts of any tapes recorded within President Donald Trump’s White House, a disclosure that failed to rule out whether any tapes exist of Trump’s conversations with ousted FBI Director James Comey.

The agency made the disclosure on Monday in response to a freedom of information request by The Wall Street Journal. The newspaper noted that it doesn’t exclude the possibility of recordings created by another entity.

Trump has been coy about whether any recordings exist of his private conversations with Comey, who was fired by the president in May. Trump raised the possibility of tapes last month and told reporters last week that he would discuss their potential existence “in the very near future.”

White House press secretary Sean Spicer said on Monday an announcement would come “when the president is ready to make it.”