Scotland Yard's first PIO police chief bags UK honour

Scotland Yard’s first PIO police chief bags UK honour

Sep 16, 2018
 London : Scotland Yard’s first Indian-origin counter-terrorism chief has won the Asian Achievers’ Award in the Uniformed and Civil Services category for his contribution to policing in the UK.

Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu, who is the Metropolitan Police’s National Lead for Counter Terrorism and the Head of the Met Police’s Specialist Operations, had sent a colleague from the force to receive the award on his behalf at the 18th annual awards event, organised by UK-based media house Asian Business Publications Limited Group, in London.

The award citation described Basu’s job as “one of the toughest policing roles in the country” and praised his hard work and dedication in achieving such seniority within the force as the “first officer of Asian heritage to hold the post in the UK”. “(British Asians) continue to excel across all spheres of society…I am determined to ensure the government looks more like the country it serves, and to see a new generation creating opportunities for people across the UK,” PM Theresa May said at Grosvenor House Hotel in Mayfair, London.


