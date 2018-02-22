Schools across US get copycat threats after Florida shooting

Houston : Schools across the US have received copycat threats on social media as they remain on high alert after an expelled former student fatally shot 17 people at a Florida high school, media reports said.

Less than a week after the horrific incident in Parkland Florida, there have been at least 20 reports of other such incidents involving a threat to a school or a weapon on a school campus nationwide.

The former student armed with a powerful assault rifle unleashed a hail of gunfire in a Florida high school, killing 17 people and injuring 15 others, including an Indian-American student, in one of the grizzliest mass shootings in modern US history.

Adding to the anxiety, the spread of copycat threats on Snapchat and other social networks, where ominous messages proliferated.

There were several social media threats against Houston-area schools again on Tuesday, reports PTI.

Police are taking quick action against the teenagers posting the copycat threats. And they are asking parents to do their part.

Two students are facing felony charges in Fort Bend County for allegedly making terroristic threats.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested at the Harmony Public School in Texas following a Snapchat he made at a gun range holding pistols and an AR-15, according to officials from the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office.

A 14-year-old boy was also arrested on Tuesday for allegedly making a threatening Snapchat post at Needville Junior High School, Texas, deputies said.

In southeastern Massachusetts, a social media post warned local high school students of a “Florida pt 2.” That picture was captioned, “Round 2 of Florida tomorrow,” sheriff’s officials told Fox affiliate WHNS.