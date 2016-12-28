Washington : US President-elect Donald Trump has said even Barack Obama would have lost against him in the presidential race. “President Obama said that he thinks he would have won against me. He should say that but I say NO WAY! – jobs leaving, ISIS, O-Care, etc,” Trump said in a tweet. Trump’s tweet to his more than 17 million followers came after in a CNN podcast, President Obama said a message that he could have defeated Trump in the November general elections.
Says Obama would never have defeated him this time
Tagged with: CNN podcast Donald Trump ISIS obama
JUST ARRIVED
EDITOR’S PICK
Numbers that ruled 2016; The New Year marks start of a fresh nine-year cycle
This was the year Indians became familiar with statistics: Rs 15.44 lakh crore was the value of currency taken out…
Rahul Gandhi-sponsored Opposition conclave a flop show
There is no mistaking the fact that Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s much-heralded conclave of opposition leaders has proved to be…
Armed forces concerned about increasing politicisation of top-level appointments
The Modi government at the Centre may have had compelling reasons for side stepping the seniority criteria. Perhaps Union Defence…
China now within India’s missile range
It is indeed a matter of deep satisfaction and elation that India’s longest range nuclear-capable missile, Agni-5 was successfully test-fired…
More up PM’s sleeve to combat black money
Was it a faux pas on the part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to have hinted at a long term…