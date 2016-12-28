Says Obama would never have defeated him this time

Washington : US President-elect Donald Trump has said even Barack Obama would have lost against him in the presidential race. “President Obama said that he thinks he would have won against me. He should say that but I say NO WAY! – jobs leaving, ISIS, O-Care, etc,” Trump said in a tweet. Trump’s tweet to his more than 17 million followers came after in a CNN podcast, President Obama said a message that he could have defeated Trump in the November general elections.