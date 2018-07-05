Saudi woman’s car set ablaze after driving ban is lifted

Riyadh : Saudi police are hunting for arsonists who torched a woman’s car, only a week after the kingdom lifted a decades-long ban on female motorists.

Salma al-Sherif, a 31-year-old cashier based near the holy city of Mecca, told local media that her car had been deliberately set alight this week by men “opposed to women drivers”.

“The incident is being investigated by security officials,” Mecca police said late on Monday by local authorities. “We are searching for the culprits.”

On June 24, women celebrated taking the wheel for the first time in decades as the ultra-conservative kingdom overturned the world’s only ban on female drivers. For decades, arch-conservatives justified the ban saying that allowing female motorists would promote gender mixing and promiscuity.

Sherif said she faced abuse from men in her neighbourhood soon after she began driving in a bid to ease her financial pressures. “Half of my salary of 4,000 riyals ($1,067) was spent on a driver to take me to my workplace and drive my elderly parents,” Sherif told the pro-government daily Okaz. “But from the first day of driving I was subjected to insults from men.” Sherif received an outpouring of support from Saudis on social media, with many posting pictures of her burning vehicle and denouncing the attack as a “terrorist act”. Local reports did not say whether her car was insured.