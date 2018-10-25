Saudi Arbia prosecutor says Jamal Khashoggi’s murder was ‘premeditated’

Riyadh: Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi‘s murder was “premeditated”, the kingdom’s public prosecutor was quoted as saying by the kingdom’s state media on Thursday.

According to the state news agency SPA, the prosecutor’s office said it received intelligence from Turkey through the joint Saudi-Turkish investigation team indicating that the suspects involved in Khashoggi’s slaying had carried out the act with premeditation. The BBC, citing Saudi Arabian broadcaster Al-Ekhbariya, reported that prosecutors were questioning suspects based on the dual investigation.

Saudi Arabia had initially denied all knowledge of the Washington Post columnist’s whereabouts when he went missing on October 2 after entering the kingdom’s consulate in Turkey. Later, the kingdom admitted that the critic of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman was murdered in the consulate, blaming a “rogue operation”.

The SPA also reported that the Crown Prince chaired the first meeting of a committee to reform the state’s intelligence services, which was set up following Khashoggi’s death. Saudi Arabia’s announcement came after the US’ CIA Director Gina Haspel heard audio recordings purportedly of Khashoggi’s interrogation and murder while she was in Turkey.