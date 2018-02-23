Saudi Arabia: Burqa-clad women playing board game at Mecca’s mosque sparks controversy
Riyadh [Saudi Arabia]: A photo of four Burqa-clad women playing a board game in the premises of Mecca’s holy mosque went viral on social media and has sparked online controversy across Saudi Arabia.
Just hours after the photo started doing the rounds of the social media, the Saudi authorities issued a statement. “At 11 p.m. last Friday, a few of the holy mosque’s security officers spotted four women playing a board game called ‘Sequence,’ inside the premises,” Website StepFeed reported, citing, a spokesman for the holy mosque’s governing authority, as saying in a statement.
Also Read: Saudi Arabia gives driving rights to women, but here are 8 things women in Saudi still can’t do
“We then dispatched female officers to the scene and they advised the women not to do such things out of respect to the sanctity of the place. They cooperated with authorities and immediately left the area,” the statement added. StepFeed is an English website, which says on its website that it “is trending in the Arab world.”
The image has been successful in garnering thousands of reactions, wrote StepFeed’s Mariam Nabbout. People on the internet, however, had differences of opinion. While, many people have condemned the attitude of women playing, branding the women’s actions “inappropriate.” Many have resorted to disagreeing with them. Earlier in 2015, a photo of the youngsters playing cards inside the Masjid-e-Nabwi, a mosque in Saudi Arabia’s Medina, went viral. The security authorities arrested them for this act, according to the reports.
JUST ARRIVED
- Nirav Modi-Mehul Choksi also looted Rs 5,000 cr of common people, alleges Congress
- Viral video! Jaya Bachchan dance on Bollywood song ‘Husn Hai Suhana’ as if there is no tomorrow
- PNB scam: Geetanjali store workers protest for salary at MIDC Andheri
- Will it be Rajinikanth’s 2.0 vs Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan this Diwali? Read to know more
- Virat Kohli still brand ambassador; have not engaged PwC for audit: PNB
EDITOR’S PICK
The death of J Jayalalithaa encouraged the two matinee idols of Tamil cinema, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, to give vent…
It is not for a serving army chief to comment on political matters. Even if he feels strongly about a…
Publicity interest litigants should be heard, too
Three judges of the apex court reportedly questioned Dhanda this week about his temerity to ask attorney general K K…
Social media: Hard nut for Election body
The Election Commission courted avoidable controversy during the Gujarat polls for its failure to implement Model Code of Conduct effectively…
What have we come to? On Tuesday, the Delhi chief secretary Anshu Prakash filed a complaint with the police that…