Sarah Sanders quashes reports of leaving White House

Washington DC [USA]: White House Secretary Sarah Sanders on Wednesday quashed the reports of her leaving the White House. Sanders took to her Twitter handle to inform that she was attending her child’s event when false stories about her exit from the White House were released.

“Does @CBSNews know something I don’t about my plans and my future? I was at my daughter’s year-end Kindergarten event and they ran a story about my “plans to leave the WH” without even talking to me. I love my job and am honored to work for @POTUS” Sanders tweeted.

— Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) June 14, 2018

Earlier, the media outlets ran stories informing the plans of Sanders and principal deputy press secretary Raj Shah of the White House to quit their respective jobs. This came amidst the reports that the White House employees were getting exhausted and tasked with multiple responsibilities. Reportedly, Sanders has a positive work relationship with United States President Donald Trump.

Earlier on June 12, Sanders had tweeted to congratulate Trump for concluding a successful, unprecedented summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore. “Anyone can make war, but only the most courageous can make peace.” @POTUS in Singapore at Press conference following the #SingaporeSummit,” Sanders wrote.

“Anyone can make war, but only the most courageous can make peace.” @POTUS in Singapore at Press conference following the #SingaporeSummit pic.twitter.com/RDzSUnNPtC — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) June 12, 2018

However, Shah has not commented yet.