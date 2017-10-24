Free Press Journal
San Francisco shooting: Two killed and three injured in shooting spree

— By IANS | Oct 24, 2017 12:03 pm
San Francisco: At least two people were killed, and three others injured in a shooting spree in San Francisco, police said. The shooting took place on Monday in Clearlake Oaks in Lake County, CBS San Francisco reported.  According to authorities, Clearlake resident 61-year-old Alan Ashmore was arrested on two counts of homicide as well as multiple other counts of assault with a firearm following the late Monday morning shooting spree.   Authorities were trying to determine a motive in the seemingly random shooting spree.

