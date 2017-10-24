San Francisco shooting: Two killed and three injured in shooting spree

If the BJP wanted the Tamil film Mersal to banish without a trace at the box-office, then it went about…

Since the Second World War, the centre-right and centre-left parties have played a crucial role in rebuilding democracy in Western…

Sometimes it takes a foreigner to bluntly state the obvious. President Donald Trump’s comments at a Diwali celebration at the…

Good as far as it goes before the war comes

We have come a long way from the time when we were firmly tethered to the Soviet Union in the…