San Francisco: At least two people were killed, and three others injured in a shooting spree in San Francisco, police said. The shooting took place on Monday in Clearlake Oaks in Lake County, CBS San Francisco reported. According to authorities, Clearlake resident 61-year-old Alan Ashmore was arrested on two counts of homicide as well as multiple other counts of assault with a firearm following the late Monday morning shooting spree. Authorities were trying to determine a motive in the seemingly random shooting spree.
San Francisco shooting: Two killed and three injured in shooting spree
Tagged with: Clearlake Oaks injured killed Lake County San Francisco Shooting Spree