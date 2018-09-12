Sally Field recalls sexual abuse by a stepfather

Washington D.C: Two-time Academy Award-winner Sally Field has revealed that as a child, she was sexually abused by her stepfather. In an interview with The New York Times (NYT), about her new memoir, ‘In Pieces’, the 71-year-old spoke in detail about her troubled past. Talking about the sexual abuse she faced at the hands of her stepfather, stuntman Jock “Jocko” Mahoney, Field recalled how he used to call her to his room until she was 14.

In her book, Field writes, “I felt both a child, helpless and not a child. Powerful. This was power. And I owned it. But I wanted to be a child and yet.” According to The Hollywood Reporter, she also writes, “It would have been so much easier if I’d only felt one thing if Jocko had been nothing but cruel and frightening. But he wasn’t. He could be magical, the Pied Piper with our family as his entranced followers.

“In her memoir and the NYT interview, the ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ star opened up about how she had a secret abortion at 17 in Mexico. It also includes abuse allegations against other men in Hollywood.