Saeed’s new party to launch manifesto

Lahore : Milli Muslim League (MML), JuD chief and Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed’s new political party, on Tuesday said it will launch its manifesto here on March 23, following a Pakistani court’s decision upholding its registration as a political party ahead of polls this year. Saeed, who has kept a low profile after the government has apparently taken over all the movable and immovable assets of his Jamaat-ud-Dawah and Falah-i-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF) and frozen their bank accounts in the country, is likely to unveil the manifesto of his party.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) last week set aside the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to reject the application of the MML for registration as a political party.

The ECP will decide the fate of the MML after hearing it in the coming days. Earlier, the ECP had rejected MML’s application to register it (as a political party) on the interior ministry’s recommendation saying the “MML has links with banned militant outfits”.

In a statement issued here, MML president Saifullah Khalid said after the court’s decision there is no “legal hurdle” left in the way of its registration as a political party.