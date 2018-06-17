Saeed leads Eid prayers in Pakistan

Lahore : Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed-led Eidul Fitr prayers on Saturday at the Qaddafi Stadium here amid high security even though the Pakistan government has outlawed his organisation JuD.

Police personnel and Saeed’s own security men were deployed in and outside the stadium to secure the area.

The Jamaat-ud-Dawah chief also delivered a sermon on the occasion and asked Pakistani citizens to extend their full support to the people of Kashmir. Saeed has been allowed to hold public rallies and lead gatherings in Pakistan even though his organisation is banned in the country.