Sachin Tendulkar shows how sportspersons can spread social messages: India tells UN
United Nations: Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar as showed how sportspersons can take social messages to the masses, Srinivas Prasad, the minister at India’s UN Mission, told a General Assembly session. Tendulkar has been involved in a campaign for personal hygiene practices among children and also promotes the national “Swachh Bharat” programme, Prasad said at the session on Sport for Development and Peacebuilding, on Monday.
“As the national sport of India which reaches millions of people in cities, towns and villages across the country, cricket and its stars provide a very important platform for spreading social messages. “Indian cricket’s greatest icon, Sachin Tendulkar, illustrates this… Tendulkar was part of a popular national campaign to promote hygiene among children which encouraged school children to wash their hands before eating food. Similarly, he has recently been a brand ambassador for the ‘Swachh Bharat’ campaign,” the minister said.
Prasad said that while organised sports were a major source of entertainment, the challenge before the world was to extend the pleasures of sports to millions of children in developing countries. For this, “the first task is the creation of safe open spaces and playing areas” for children who do not have them, he said. “Hence, investment in creating sports infrastructure and a culture of participation in sports is crucial.”
JUST ARRIVED
- ASEAN Summit: PM Modi, Shinzo Abe discuss ways to strengthen strategic cooperation
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to arrange grand birthday bash for daughter Aaradhya; read details
- China Open Super Series: Saina Nehwal, HS Prannoy look to continue good show
- Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal initiates steps against illegal storage, sale of acid
- Crude oil futures fall 0.43% on weak global cues
EDITOR’S PICK
Saudi: The Game of Thrones & beyond
Over the past ten days, Saudi Arabia has seen the arrest of over 500 people, including at least 11 princes…
Judges Bribery Case: Challenge before the Supreme Court
If the Supreme Court is not completely devoid of any concern for its own institutional dignity it would lose not…
The beginning of ethical cleansing: From Swachch Bharat to Demonetisation
Shortly after the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election earlier this summer, an Opposition stalwart confessed his intense bewilderment at having misread…
A Supreme Court divided against itself
We are appalled at the sheer ugliness displayed by the purveyors of justice last week. Proceedings in the highest court…
Oil caution for Indian economy
Apart from these three ways, India’s current account deficit also came down sharply, since dollar outgo on oil imports reduced…