S Korean self immolates over sex slave deal

S Korean self immolates over sex slave deal

— By FPJ Bureau | Jan 09, 2017 07:54 am
This picture taken on late January 7, 2017 shows an injured Buddhist monk who set himself on fire being carried into an ambulance in Seoul. A South Korean Buddhist monk is in critical condition after setting himself on fire during a mass protest against the impeached President Park Geun-Hye, officials said. / AFP PHOTO / YONHAP / STR / - South Korea OUT / REPUBLIC OF KOREA OUT NO ARCHIVES RESTRICTED TO SUBSCRIPTION USEThis picture taken on late January 7, 2017 shows an injured Buddhist monk who set himself on fire being carried into an ambulance in Seoul. A South Korean Buddhist monk is in critical condition after setting himself on fire during a mass protest against the impeached President Park Geun-Hye, officials said. / AFP PHOTO / YONHAP / STR / - South Korea OUT / REPUBLIC OF KOREA OUT NO ARCHIVES RESTRICTED TO SUBSCRIPTION USE

Seoul : A South Korean hospital says a Buddhist monk is in critical condition after setting himself on fire to protest the country’s settlement with Japan on compensation for wartime sex slaves, reports AP.

  A hospital official says the 64-year-old monk suffered third-degree burns across his body and serious damage to his organs. He’s unconscious and unable to breathe on his own.

  Police say the man set himself ablaze late Saturday during a rally in Seoul calling for the ouster of impeached President Park Geun-hye. In his notebook, the man called Park a “traitor” over her government’s 2015 agreement with Japan that sought to settle a long-standing row over South Korean women who were forced into sexual slavery by Japan’s World War II military. Many South Koreans say Japan’s compensation is not enough.


