Rwandan Oppn leader freed

Kigali: Rwandan Opposition leader Victoire Ingabire was unexpectedly freed from jail on Saturday after President Paul Kagame permitted her early release, alongside two thousand other prisoners. “I thank the President who gave me this liberation,” Ingabire said as she left Mageragere Prison in the capital Kigali.

“This is the beginning of the opening of political space in Rwanda, I hope so,” she added calling on Kagame “to release other political prisoners.” The number of the political prisoners was much bigger.