Moscow : Russian officials probing the crash of a Syria-bound military plane said that there was no explosion on board, but equipment was functioning abnormally when it plunged into the Black Sea, reports AFP.

“There was no explosion on board, I can say that for certain,” said Sergei Bainetov, head of flight safety for the Russian airforce. “But an act of terror is not necessarily an explosion, so we are not discarding this version.”