Russian Oppn leader arrested ahead of rally

MOSCOW: Prominent opposition leader Alexei Navalny was on Monday arrested at his home ahead of a series of anti-corruption demonstrations that were scheduled to take place across the country, the media reported.

Navalny’s wife Julia tweeted that her husband had been arrested as he left his house in Moscow to attend the largest of the rallies, whose location he had changed the day before despite police warnings of reprisals, Efe news reported.

“Hey. This is Julia Navalnaya. Alexei was detained at the entrance of the house. He asked me to convey that the plans do not change: Tverskaya,” she tweeted, referring to the street where the rally was to be held, coinciding with Russia’s national holiday. Navalny’s spokeswoman Kira Yarmish, said power at their office had been cut by authorities.