Russia to rebuild Red Army Choir

Moscow: Russia’s Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said he will aim to quickly restore the country’s signature Red Army Choir, which lost most of its singers in the weekend’s military plane crash. Sixty-four members, including the conductor Valery Khalilov and most singers of the Alexandrov Ensemble, also known as the Red Army Choir internationally, died when their Syria-bound plane went down in the Black Sea near the resort city of Sochi.

Shoigu said that he will do what is necessary “so that we can restore the troupe in the nearest future, as much as we could, hold auditions, pick the best people, so that they continue the traditions that the Alexandrov Ensemble is known for.”